Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 3,322 Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,061,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,843,000 after buying an additional 63,599 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,606,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,968,000 after buying an additional 64,880 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,981,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,485,000 after buying an additional 81,412 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,259,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,344,000 after buying an additional 499,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,137,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $36.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $38.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

