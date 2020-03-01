Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 111,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 346.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 662,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after buying an additional 513,740 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $48.01 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a market cap of $210.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

