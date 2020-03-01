Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Cuts Position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 258,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,409 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $13,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEAR. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period.

NEAR opened at $50.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

