Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,023,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,048,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,449,000. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $393,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.03 and a one year high of $110.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.1611 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

