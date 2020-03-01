Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.