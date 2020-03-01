Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 567.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,911 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after buying an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,208,000 after buying an additional 117,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,997,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 994,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,957,000 after purchasing an additional 90,304 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $120.03 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $120.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average is $116.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.