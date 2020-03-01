Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.37 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

