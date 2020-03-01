Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $28.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.7% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

VOO opened at $271.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $302.59 and a 200-day moving average of $285.36. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $250.34 and a 12-month high of $311.59.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

