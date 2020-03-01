Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $4.17 Million Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Visa by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 4,223 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,939,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $364,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Visa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,266,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $238,010,000 after purchasing an additional 43,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.62.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,215,345. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V opened at $181.76 on Friday. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.76 and a 200-day moving average of $185.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

