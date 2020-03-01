Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $4.17 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,891,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,533,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,384 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,840,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,339.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,465.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,315.87. The company has a market cap of $903.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

