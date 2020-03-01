Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.65% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 50,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 78,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $36.07 on Friday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.