Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Increases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after buying an additional 288,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $39.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

