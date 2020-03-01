Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.23.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $199.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.45. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

