Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,829 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV owned 0.24% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 863,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 437,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,148,000 after buying an additional 78,781 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 313,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after buying an additional 114,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 189,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 140,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.95. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

