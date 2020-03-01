Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,406,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $95.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $92.92 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.