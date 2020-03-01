Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 116,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 143,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 238,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 174,763 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

