Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 12,240 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV opened at $105.50 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.28 and a 1-year high of $121.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day moving average of $115.20.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.