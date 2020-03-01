Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,557 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

