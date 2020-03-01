Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 2,436 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,673 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $275.11 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $269.60 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $162.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $327.32 and its 200 day moving average is $348.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Bank of America lowered their target price on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Research lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

