Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,155 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.47.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

