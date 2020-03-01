Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Insider Sells $1,351,876.40 in Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,164.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Moody’s stock opened at $240.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.78 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Moody’s from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $294.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 604.3% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,207,000 after purchasing an additional 132,328 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 237,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,768,000 after purchasing an additional 129,385 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

