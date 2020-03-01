Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS opened at $45.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.77.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

