National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its position in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.17% of National Bank worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Bank by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,565 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in National Bank by 21.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in National Bank by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Bank by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBHC opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $990.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NBHC shares. Stephens raised National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

