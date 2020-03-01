National Express Group’s (NEX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of National Express Group (LON:NEX) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NEX has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt started coverage on National Express Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of National Express Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 472.14 ($6.21).

Shares of NEX stock opened at GBX 423.60 ($5.57) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 448.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 445.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 15.40. National Express Group has a 1 year low of GBX 384.60 ($5.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 485 ($6.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 11.19 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from National Express Group’s previous dividend of $5.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. National Express Group’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

