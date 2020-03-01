National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NWLI. ValuEngine raised shares of National Western Life Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

NWLI stock opened at $238.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $869.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.45. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $232.00 and a one year high of $307.97.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1,008.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

