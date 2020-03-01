Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Navient from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lowered Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Navient stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 13.16 and a current ratio of 10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.33 million. Navient had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,526,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after acquiring an additional 373,399 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 66,809 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Navient by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 320,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Navient by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,124,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 176,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

