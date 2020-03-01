NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Holdings Reduced by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,518 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NetEase were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura boosted their target price on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Macquarie cut NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $318.71 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $361.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $340.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.82%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.