NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeuBase Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $8.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

