New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 30th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New England Realty Associates stock. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in New England Realty Associates LP (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. New England Realty Associates accounts for 0.8% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned 0.58% of New England Realty Associates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NEN opened at $58.50 on Friday. New England Realty Associates has a 1 year low of $56.80 and a 1 year high of $66.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

About New England Realty Associates

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

