Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 717,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 31,413 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 818,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after acquiring an additional 247,628 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,781,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.25 million, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.55. Newpark Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $9.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

