Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Nextgen Healthcare worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 254,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 144,112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 145,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 409,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $855.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXGN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

Nextgen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

