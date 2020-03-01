Nord/LB Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €252.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($238.37) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €227.00 ($263.95) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €238.46 ($277.28).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV opened at €194.80 ($226.51) on Thursday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €222.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €215.43.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.