Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $236,825.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,010.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total value of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC opened at $182.35 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $166.57 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Benchmark began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.