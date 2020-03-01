Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,191,000 after acquiring an additional 306,112 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 230.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after acquiring an additional 225,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,819,000 after acquiring an additional 177,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $236,825.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,010.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $182.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $166.57 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.05.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

