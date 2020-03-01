Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Northfield Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Northfield Bancorp stock opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $715.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Northfield Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 22.36%. Analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Northfield Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.