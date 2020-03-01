Novanta Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novanta in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $159.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $89.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.57 and a beta of 1.43. Novanta has a fifty-two week low of $69.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,293,000 after acquiring an additional 64,655 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,017,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,966,000 after acquiring an additional 119,851 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Novanta by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 991,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,731,000 after acquiring an additional 90,144 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,590,000 after acquiring an additional 149,916 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 721,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,808,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 12,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,200,387.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,572.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,893 shares of company stock valued at $37,327,381 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

