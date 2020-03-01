Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ONB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

ONB opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 86,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 117,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,683 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 167,373 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old National Bancorp (ONB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.