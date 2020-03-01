ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Global Financial Private Capital Inc

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $66.72 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.84.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

