Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Opera from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet cut Opera from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Opera in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.38.

OPRA opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Opera has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $886.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Opera had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Opera will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Opera by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Opera by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Opera in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Opera

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

