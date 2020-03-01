Oppenheimer Weighs in on Freshpet Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

FRPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,107.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $81.29.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $67,856.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,728.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 43,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,272,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,198,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

