Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OXFD opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.76 million, a PE ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.24 and a quick ratio of 12.65. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OXFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Immunotec Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

