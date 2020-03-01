Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,557 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 356.1% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,550.84. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from to in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $70.19.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

