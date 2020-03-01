Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.67% of Park-Ohio worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 153.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 45.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 8.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 39.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKOH. BidaskClub cut Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.95 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $38.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.68%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

