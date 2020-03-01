Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

PSO has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.18. Pearson has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 570.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 1,026.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 13.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

