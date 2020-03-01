Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for McKay Securities (LON:MCKS)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of McKay Securities (LON:MCKS) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:MCKS opened at GBX 260 ($3.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 6.56. McKay Securities has a one year low of GBX 215 ($2.83) and a one year high of GBX 286 ($3.76). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 272.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 247.32. The stock has a market cap of $245.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47.

Get McKay Securities alerts:

About McKay Securities

McKay Securities PLC is a commercial property investment company with Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) status, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It specialises in the development and refurbishment of good quality office and industrial buildings within established and proven markets of central London and South East England.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for McKay Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKay Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.