Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $34.14 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 2561361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.56.

The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

