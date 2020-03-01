Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Stock Price Up 34.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) rose 34.3% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $15.90, approximately 611,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 193,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 29.33%.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of Penn Virginia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $2,067,679.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the third quarter worth $173,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $179.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

About Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.