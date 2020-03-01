Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Penumbra, Inc. is an interventional therapies company. It designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. The company’s portfolio of products primarily addresses neuro and peripheral vascular medical conditions and clinical needs. Neuro products include Neurovascular Access, Neuron Access System, BENCHMARK Intracranial Access System, Penumbra System, 3D, Penumbra Coil 400, Penumbra SMART Coil and LIBERTY stent. Peripheral vascular products include Ruby Coil System, Penumbra Occlusion Device and Indigo System. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Canada and Australia. Penumbra, Inc. is headquartered in Alameda, California. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEN. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.33.

Penumbra stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.03 and its 200-day moving average is $159.60. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.61. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $122.40 and a 12 month high of $194.93.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $145.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 8.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $1,253,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total value of $931,835.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $275,723.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,753 shares of company stock worth $7,472,841. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

