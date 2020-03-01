Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC decreased its position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,710 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 41,710 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFGC. ValuEngine cut Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Performance Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.64. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

