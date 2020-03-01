PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About PERNOD RICARD S/ADR

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

